Lookouts Surrender 10 Runs in Loss
August 29, 2024 - Southern League (SL)
Chattanooga Lookouts News Release
The Chattanooga Lookouts could not overcome an early six-run deficit in their 10-6 loss to the Birmingham Barons.
For the second straight night, Wilfred Veras belted a home run. This time Veras smacked a two-run homer off of Kevin Abel to give the Barons the early lead. Chattanooga cut the lead in half when Francisco Urbaez scored on a balk.
Up 2-1, Birmingham added one more in the third and then exploded for four runs in the fourth. An inning later, Chattanooga's offense put together an answer. With two outs, the team racked up five-straight singles and Brimingham committed three errors to lead to four Lookouts runs.
The team remained within three until the Barons tagged on run on in the eighth and two in the eighth.
In the loss the Lookouts totaled 10 hits, but could not keep up with Birmingham. On the pitching side, Andrew Moore and Donovan Benoit combined to throw 4.1 scoreless innings.
Tomorrow is Red White and Blue Night at AT&T& Field featuring gold medalist Olivia Reeves, and post-game fireworks. First pitch is at 7:15 p.m.
