Caden Dana Called Up To Los Angeles Angels

August 29, 2024 - Southern League (SL)

Rocket City Trash Pandas News Release







MADISON, ALABAMA - The Los Angeles Angels have called up right-handed pitcher Caden Dana to the major league roster on Thursday.

Dana will make his major league debut on Sunday against the Seattle Mariners at Angel Stadium.

In 23 starts this season, Dana finished with a 9-7 record and a 2.52 ERA during the season with the Trash Pandas. The righty also struck out 147 batters in 135.2 innings of work.

Dana leads the Southern League in strikeouts, innings pitched, batting average against and WHIP. His 14 starts leads all of Minor League Baseball.

During the 2024 season, Dana set Trash Pandas single season records in strikeouts, innings pitched and ERA while tying the records for wins and starts.

Upon making his major league debut, Dana will become the 33rd Trash Pandas player to make their major league debut and fifth during the 2024 season. Left-handed pitcher and fellow 2024 Trash Panda Samuel Aldegheri will make his major league debut on Friday.

At 20 years old, Dana would be the youngest Angels pitcher since Francisco Rodriguez in 2002 and youngest starting pitcher since Frank Tanana in 1973.

Rocket City Trash Pandas Roster Moves - August 29, 2024

RHP Caden Dana called up to Los Angeles Angels from Double-A Rocket City

