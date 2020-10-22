Salvaggio Returns for Third Season

WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Edmonton Oilers, AHL's Bakersfield Condors and powered by Toyota, announced today the re-signing of forward Jason Salvaggio for the 2020-21 season.

Salvaggio, 26, returns to Wichita for a third stint. He began the season with the Allen Americans and was acquired back to Wichita in a trade. Salvaggio tallied 34 points (14g, 20a) in 48 games in Thunder blue. Overall, he had 37 points last season, which was good for third on last year's squad.

In 2018-19, he began the year with the Maine Mariners, where he recorded 26 points (10g, 16a) in 42 games before being assigned to the Thunder from the American Hockey League's Hartford Wolfpack. A native of Hanson, Massachusetts, the 6-foot, 190-pound forward had 3 points (1g, 2a) in 10 games for the Thunder to close the season.

Prior to turning pro, Salvaggio played a four-year career at the University of New Hampshire. His best season came during his junior campaign in 2016-17, tallying 36 points (23a, 13a) in 40 games. He won the Paul Hines Award that year, given to the Most Improved Player in New England. He signed an AHL contract with the Hartford Wolfpack and appeared in four games that same year.

