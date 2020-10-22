Fuel Add Forward Peter Krieger to Preseason Roster

INDIANAPOLIS - The Indy Fuel, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks and the AHL's Rockford IceHogs announced Thursday that they have signed forward Peter Krieger to a standard player contract for the 2020-21 season.

Krieger, 26, signs with the Fuel after spending the 2019-20 season playing for VÃ¤sterviks IK in the Swedish Allsvenskan. The 5-foot-11, 185-pound forward skated in 52 games for VÃ¤sterviks, earning 12 goals, 10 assists and 48 penalty minutes. Before turning pro, Krieger played seasons years for the University of Minnesota Duluth after transferring from the University of Alaska Fairbanks in 2016-17.

The native of Oakdale, Minnesota played a total 85 games for Minnesota Duluth, earning 20 goals and 34 assists, helping the Bulldogs to an NCHC Championship in 2019 and back-to-back NCAA National Championships in 2018 and 2019. Prior to his collegiate career, Krieger played 60 games for the Waterloo Blackhawks (USHL) earning 26 goals and 41 assists, leading the team to the Clark Cup Final.

With the signing of Krieger, the Fuel have 10 forwards, four defensemen and two goaltenders signed for the 2020-21 season. Stay tuned to Indy Fuel social media pages for more player signings throughout the offseason.

