Riley Gill's #30 to be Retired December 19th

ALLEN TX. - The Allen Americans Professional Hockey Club announced today that ECHL legendary goalie Riley Gill will have his #30 sweater retired as part of festivities for the club's inaugural "LEGACY NIGHT". The event will take place Saturday, December 19, 2020 as as part of the Americans home game against the Rapid City Rush.

LEGACY NIGHT will be an annual event moving forward, celebrating the on-ice excellence that has defined the first 11-seasons of Professional Hockey in Allen along with the bright future that will be written moving forward. To insure that you are in the AEC for this special event on December 19, you need to be a Season Ticket Member or have purchased the #OPENINGFIVE Mini Plan (CLICK HERE).

"The Allen Americans have established a championship legacy in the short years that the team has been in Allen" shares Team President Mike Waddell. "Winning four championships in the first 10 full seasons of play: two CHL President's Cups, and two ECHL Kelly Cups, and to that, in four consecutive years is an amazing feat. The players who have worn the red sweater deserve to be recognized and celebrated each year, and there is no doubt that Riley(Gill) deserves to have his #30 sweater in the rafters joining Gary Steffes' #12."

Gill first started his pro career with the Kalamazoo Wings back in 2009-10, where he had a Save % of 0.929. He would play five more seasons between the ECHL, AHL and SPHL before ever putting on an Americans' uniform. During his time in Allen, he would win two Kelly Cups (2015,2016), Three Goaltender of the Week's (2015-16, 2016-17), One Player of the Month (2016-17), ECHL Goalie of the year (2016-17), Best ECHL SVS% (2016-17) and was named to the First All-Star Team (2016-17).

"I'm extremely honored to have my jersey retired by the Allen Americans." Said legendary goaltender Riley Gill " I have been on some incredible teams throughout my 4 years with the club and have a lot of great memories that will last a lifetime."

Looking back at his career in Allen he played in 124 regular-season games and 51 playoff games. He would win 110 games between both the regular season and the playoffs in the four years he spent in Allen. Gill's best season came in 2016-17; he won 32 games that season, which is the most single-season wins in Americans' history.

"Riley was a big part of our two championship teams." Said Allen Americans Head Coach and GM Steve Martinson. "Some Players have the ability to bring their best when the pressure is on and Riley is one of those guys."

The Americans open their 2020-21 slate on the road, Saturday, December 12 at 7:05 pm CT against the Tulsa Oilers, and return to the Allen Event Center for a weekend home series on Friday, December 18 and Saturday, December 19 against the Rapid City Rush. Both games will be 7:05 pm CT face-offs.

For all events at the AEC, The Allen Americans will be following all State and Local Guidelines for operations as we look to maximize the safety and comfort for all of our fans. All cash transactions with the Americans Team Shop, AEC Food & Beverages and Ticketing will be 100% digital for the 2020-21 season. Plans are being worked on and updated weekly, so please stay logged in to all Americans Social Media and AllenAmericans.com for the latest information.

PHASE ONE of the Allen Americans 2020-21 Schedule

DAY MONTH DATE VISITOR HOME TIME

Saturday December 12 Allen TULSA 7:05:00 PM CT

Friday December 18 Rapid City ALLEN 7:05:00 PM CT

Saturday December 19 Rapid City ALLEN 7:05:00 PM CT

Saturday December 26 Tulsa ALLEN 7:05:00 PM CT

Sunday December 27 Tulsa ALLEN 7:05:00 PM CT

Thursday December 31 Wichita ALLEN 6:05:00 PM CT

Friday January 1 Allen WICHITA 7:05:00 PM CT

Saturday January 2 Allen WICHITA 7:05:00 PM CT

Friday January 8 Allen KANSAS CITY 7:05:00 PM CT

Saturday January 9 Allen KANSAS CITY 7:05:00 PM CT

