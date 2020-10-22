Rookies MacDonald and Anderson Agree to Terms for 2020-21

ESTERO, Fla. - Florida Everblades General Manager Craig Brush, along with Director of Hockey Operations and Head Coach Brad Ralph, announced Thursday that defenseman Cole MacDonald and forward Stephen Anderson have agreed to terms for the 2020-21 season.

MacDonald, 24, began his professional career with the Blades during the 2019-20 season, where he appeared in two games. Prior to turning pro, the Wetaskiwin, Alberta native skated with St. Francis Xavier University from 2016-20, playing 130 career games and totaling 89 points (20 goals, 69 assists). Each year during his college career, MacDonald helped lead his team to the postseason. MacDonald played in the University Cup with St. Francis Xavier, the national championship tournament for Canadian Universities, during the 2017-18 and 2018-19 seasons.

Anderson, 25, joins the professional hockey ranks with the Blades. The Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island native played the last five years at the University of New Brunswick. During his college career, Anderson totaled 130 points (52 goals, 78 assists) in 132 career games. Anderson helped the University of New Brunswick capture the University Cup in 2016, 2017 and 2019.

MacDonald and Anderson are the 19th and 20th players to agree to terms with Florida for the 2020-21 season.

The Everblades begin the 2020-21 season at Hertz Arena with the home opener on Friday, Dec. 11 against the Jacksonville Icemen at 7:30 p.m.

