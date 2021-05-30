Saltdogs Salvage Finale against Sioux Falls

LINCOLN, Nebraska - Kyle Kinman allowed two runs over six innings, and the 'Dogs used a five-run 8th inning to beat the Sioux Falls Canaries 8-2 at Haymarket Park on Sunday night.

Kinman has now allowed just two runs over 17 innings to begin the season, and the left-hander has given up just 11 hits with 19 strikeouts over that span.

Justin Byrd hit a two-run homer to open the scoring in the 3rd inning, while Mitch Glasser tied the game with a two-run triple in the 4th.

Louis Martini scored the go-ahead run on a wild pitch in the 6th inning before the 'Dogs (6-5) had their highest-scoring half-inning of the year with five in the 8th.

Josh Altmann extended his hitting streak to a season-high seven games with an 8th-inning single, and Curt Smith had two hits with a walk and a run scored.

Lincoln got three scoreless innings in relief from three separate relievers. Carter Hope tossed a scoreless 7th, Logan Lombana struck out three in the 8th and James Pugliese - pitching for the first time in a non-save situation - worked out two baserunners in the 9th.

The 'Dogs held the Canaries (6-5) to just two runs and handed them their first loss from a South Division foe this year.

Lincoln has Monday off before a starting a six-game roadtrip at Kane County on Tuesday. First pitch time in the first-ever meeting between the 'Dogs and Cougars is set for 6:30 p.m., and pregame coverage will begin at 6:05 p.m. on ESPN Lincoln 101.5 FM/1480 AM.

