Cougars Heart Broken in Extras to Drop Series
May 30, 2021 - American Association (AA) - Kane County Cougars News Release
GENEVA, Ill. - Despite a dramatic comeback for the Kane County Cougars (7-5) in the sixth inning, the Winnipeg Goldeyes (5-6) had the last laugh with a comeback of their own and an extra-inning victory Sunday night at Northwestern Medicine Field.
After Winnipeg knocked out Cougar starter Josh Tols in the sixth with two walks and an RBI double, they grabbed their first lead of the day on two wild pitches. The Cougars were eager to retake the lead in the bottom of the inning, but felt they were robbed of a pair of calls by the officiating. After Anfernee Seymour was thrown out on a stolen base attempt and Josh Allen's deep fly ball over the left field fence was called foul, manager George Tsamis went out to argue and rally his team. The offense responded as Mitch Reeves drilled a two-out single and Nick Zammarelli followed with an infield bunt single. Jeffrey Baez then blasted his first home run of the year onto the left-centerfield scoreboard for a 6-4 Cougars lead.
That was the final time the Cougars scored.
Winnipeg tied the game with two runs in the ninth, including a solo shot by Kyle Martin as the Goldeyes were down to their last out. That offense continued with an RBI single from Zack Costello and a Raul Navarro two-run triple in the 10th. Kyle Huckaby (1-1) was on the mound for the final five runs that Winnipeg scored and suffered his first loss of the year.
Zammarelli also launched his first home run of the year with a solo shot in the third inning.
The Cougars are off until Tuesday when they resume the home stand with a three-game series against the Lincoln Saltdogs. Tuesday's game at Northwestern Medicine Field is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. For tickets call 630-232-8811 or visit kccougars.com.
