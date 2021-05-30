Goldeyes Take Series with Dramatic Win over Cougars

GENEVA, IL - The Winnipeg Goldeyes defeated the Kane County Cougars 9-6 in ten innings at Northwestern Medicine Field Sunday evening.

With the win the Goldeyes (5-6) recorded back-to-back victories for the first time and also took their first series of the season.

Kane County struck first in the bottom of the second inning when Mark Karaviotis scored on a throwing error and B.J. Lopez came home on a wild pitch to make it 2-0 Cougars.

The home side added a run in the third inning as Nick Zammarelli homered down the right field line to lead off the frame.

Max Murphy led off the top of the fourth inning for the Goldeyes with a towering home run to left field that cut the Kane County lead to 3-1.

Winnipeg overtook the Cougars in the top of the sixth inning, scoring three times with two out to take a 4-3 lead. First Milton Ramos doubled to right-centre field driving in Tyler Hill, then Kevin Lachance and Ramos both scored on wild pitches by Kane County reliever Mark Seyler.

The Cougars quickly re-took the lead in the bottom of the inning when Jeffrey Baez hit a three-run home run to left-centre field with two out to make the score 6-4 in favour of Kane County.

That score would hold until the Goldeyes rallied to tie the contest in the ninth inning. Dakota Conners crossed the plate on a Darren Seferina sacrifice fly. The next batter, Kyle Martin, belted a solo home run to centre field with two out to tie the ballgame at 6-6.

Winnipeg went ahead in the top of the tenth inning when Zack Costello drove in Hill with a single to left-centre field. That was followed by a two-run triple off the bat of Raul Navarro that brought Lachance and Costello home and made the score Goldeyes 9 Kane County 6.

Cory Thompson recorded the final three outs to earn his first save of the season. Ken Frosch (1-0) pitched a scoreless ninth inning to earn the victory and Kyle Huckaby (1-1) was charged with the loss after allowing the Goldeyes' last four runs of the game.

Winnipeg makes the short trip to Rosemont, Illinois where they will meet the Chicago Dogs Monday afternoon at 1:05. Joey Gonzalez (1-1, 4.09) will start for the Goldeyes while Chicago will reply with Jordan Kipper (0-1, 10.38). All the action can be heard locally on CJNU 93.7 FM and worldwide at www.cjnu.ca.

The Goldeyes will continue to monitor the reopening of the Canada/U.S. border and assess a potential return to Shaw Park in 2021.

In the coming weeks, Winnipeg Goldeyes staff will contact ticket holders with more information and appreciate everyone's patience and understanding.

