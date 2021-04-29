Saltdogs Announce 20th Season Promotional Schedule

LINCOLN, Nebraska - The Lincoln Saltdogs will celebrate the 20th season of baseball at Haymarket Park with a wall-to-wall promotional schedule that includes nightly specials and also many giveaways throughout the year.

The promotional schedule will revolve around the weekend of Aug. 13-15, beginning with a Bryan Warner jersey giveaway sponsored by Ameritas on Friday, Aug. 13. On Saturday, Aug. 14 the 'Dogs have the annual Lincoln Libraries Summer Reading Program recognition along with the 20th anniversary team baseball card giveaway, presented by Blue Cross Blue Shield.

The 'Dogs also have two emoji bobblehead giveaways - both sponsored by Ameritas - for 2021: On Saturday, June 12th, fans will receive a Homer Emoji bobblehead, and the Curt Smith Emoji bobblehead will be given away on Saturday, August 21st. These special bobbleheads will also allow fans to take a photo and import an emoji onto their smartphones.

Also in celebration of the 20th season, the 'Dogs will give away 20th Season Bucket Hats - sponsored by U.S. Bank - on Saturday, July 10th. Saturday, July 31st will be the return of the fan-favorite 'Beerfest' along with the 3rd annual Lincoln Media Softball Challenge. Fans attending on Friday, June 25th will receive a Top Gun t-shirt sponsored by Union Bank & Trust/Allo, and to celebrate the anniversary of the all-time great 'Caddyshack,' the 'Dogs will give away a Caddyshack Baseball sponsored by Crete Carrier on Friday, July 30th.

Fans can also look forward to nightly specials at the ballpark all season long. Thirsty Thursday returns for all 10 Thursday home games, which includes $2 tall boys and $2 off all draft beers/sodas throughout Haymarket Park. Fairbury Brand Hot Dogs Weiner Wednesday will feature $2 hot dogs at all Wednesday home dates, and all nine Fridays will feature postgame fireworks shows set to different theme nights during the season.

Saturdays will be feature many giveaways, but fans will also get $2 tall boys at all Saturday home games, and Sundays will be family fun days sponsored by Casey's - just as they were two seasons ago.

New to Haymarket Park this year will be Thank You Tuesdays - a joint effort between the Nebraska Medical Association and the Lincoln Saltdogs to honor and celebate the many frontline workers who have helped us all through the COVID-19 pandemic over the last year.

The entire promotional schedule can be seen at www.saltdogs.com/promotions, and the home opener (and first Thank You Tuesday of the season) is May 25th against the Cleburne Railroaders.

The Saltdogs will open the 2021 season on May 18, and the first game at Haymarket Park is scheduled for May 25! Stay tuned for more information regarding tickets for the upcoming year.

