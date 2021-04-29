Single Game Tickets on Sale at Noon Today for Chicago Dogs 2021 Season

Rosemont, Ill. - The Chicago Dogs are thrilled to announce that single game tickets for the first 15 games of the team's 2021 season will go on sale today, Thursday, April 29 at 12 p.m. The Chicago Dogs will play 53 home games at the state-of-the-art Impact Field in Rosemont beginning with their home opener on Friday, May 28. To allow for seating capacity increases, the remaining games of the season will be put on sale at a later date. The Chicago Dogs will continue to work with local health officials to structure seating plans based on state guidelines.

On opening day, the Chicago Dogs will set another world record when they "Pass the Mustard" during the May 28 home opener. Every fan in attendance that evening will receive a complimentary commemorative mustard costume courtesy of the Chicago Dogs. In conjunction with Vienna Beef, all fans in attendance will receive a full squeeze bottle of Vienna Yellow Mustard. One lucky fan will be chosen to throw out the first pitch and acclaimed vocalist Wayne Messmer will perform the National Anthem.

Prices for single-game tickets for opening day and the 2021 season are as follows:

Single-Game Ticket Pricing:

Bleachers: $9

Outfield Reserve: $12

Infield Box: $16

Wintrust Home Plate Box: $25

Premium seating opportunities are also available at Impact Field's luxury suites and Rivers Stadium Club. The Rivers Stadium Club includes access to an all-inclusive premium buffet provided by Levy Restaurants as well as beer, wine and soda. Season packages and group tickets can be purchased by calling 847-636-5450 or visiting TheChicagoDogs.com.

Daily Specials:

Season-long daily specials for 2021 Chicago Dogs home games are outlined below.

Friends and Family Tuesdays: Four tickets, four hats and a $20 gift certificate to Caddyshack, starting at just $48.

Wiener Wednesdays: $1 hot dogs.

Thirsty Thursdays: $2 can beer and post-game fireworks.

Happy Fridays: Complimentary giveaway items for the first 1500 fans. Happy hour from 5pm-6pm with live music from the School of Rock and drink specials.

Theme Night Saturdays: Celebrate Jimmy Buffett, Elvis, Superheroes, Bark at the Ballpark and many more.

Family Sundays: $3 bottomless popcorn; $3 bottomless fountain drinks; pre-game catch on the field and autographs.

Celebratory themed games of the season include:

Military Appreciation Day: May 31

Bark at the Ballpark: June 2; Bring your dog and celebrate with a doubleheader on Wiener Wednesday.

National Ketchup Day: June 5

Essential Heroes Night: June 19

Father's Day: June 20; Bring Dad for pre-game catch on the field and player autographs.

Superhero Night: June 26; Come dressed as your favorite superhero.

July 4: Fireworks extravaganza.

Jimmy Buffett Night: July 17; Come dressed in your favorite Parrot Head gear.

Elvis Night: July 24; Celebrate the King of Rock-n-Roll with a tribute from 6pm-6:45pm.

Squeeze's Birthday: August 3; Celebrate the birthday of the Chicago Dogs mascot on National Mustard Day.

Negro League Tribute: August 14; Dogs to play in special jerseys as they take on the Kansas City Monarchs.

Bark at the Ballpark: August 28; Bring your dog to the ballpark.

For the full promotional calendar and premium giveaways or for more information, please visit TheChicagoDogs.com. Follow the team on social media at @TheChicagoDogs on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Snapchat.

