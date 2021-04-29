Birds Welcome Local Broadcaster Molly McIntyre to Booth

SIOUX FALLS - Birds fans, we have another addition to the broadcast team!

The Sioux Falls Canaries are excited to welcome Molly McIntyre as the organization's broadcast and media relations assistant for the 2021 season.

McIntyre is a senior at Black Hills State University studying mass communications with an emphasis in sports broadcasting. She will become the first female broadcaster in team history.

"I am excited to say the least," McIntyre said. "As a Sioux Falls native, I know the Canaries are a great, family-friendly organization and it is an honor to get my first big shot broadcasting for them. It has been a lifelong dream of mine, and I hope I inspire young girls in the community who have a love for sports but not too many role models in the field."

The life-long Sioux Falls resident will assist Canaries announcer Joey Zanaboni in the all-new Birds broadcast booth, serving as a play-by-play commentator, analyst and field reporter. She will also help manage the team's social media presence.

"I am thrilled to have Molly aboard for the 2021 season," Zanaboni said. "She will play a major role in making this the boldest and brightest season in Canaries history. I want all of our great fans in Sioux Falls and the American Association to support her one hundred percent of the way. She's a terrific baseball mind. She's going to be special."

Molly has been a consistent voice at her university when it comes to sports coverage. She is constantly working with classmates on creating podcasts and unique sports pieces, which showcase her writing and analytical skills, as well as her intense passion for sports.

"I believe I will be able to provide Canaries fans with an entertaining game experience," McIntyre said. "Whether I am up in the booth, out in the stands or working on graphics, I know I will bring a fun atmosphere to this team."

The Canaries begin the 2021 season at home vs. Winnipeg May 18. All home games will be available via American Association Baseball TV, and both home and road games will be available via the Mixlr streaming app.

