Saltdogs Announce 2021 Schedule; League Adds Two Teams

February 8, 2021 - American Association (AA) - Lincoln Saltdogs News Release







LINCOLN, Nebraska - The Lincoln Saltdogs have officially announced the 2021 American Association schedule, which begins on May 18 and runs until September 6.

The season will also be a celebrate of 20 seasons of Saltdogs baseball at Haymarket Park, and fans can look forward to promotions and giveaways all year long.

The Saltdogs will open the year on a six-game roadtrip that includes three games in Kansas City and three games in Cleburne. The 'Dogs home opener will be May 25, when Cleburne makes a return trip to open the six-game homestand.

The American Association also has two new members for 2021. The Kane County (IL) Cougars - formerly of MiLB - will join the league on a permanent status, while the Houston Apollos will operate as a travel team to give the league an even number of teams for the upcoming season. As a result, Lincoln will play 56 home games and just 44 road games this year - including a stretch in which the 'Dogs will play 20 of their final 23 games at Haymarket Park.

The 'Dogs will make two trips to locations they've never played in: June 1-3 will be Lincoln's first-ever visit to Kane County, and the 'Dogs have four games in Milwaukee August 9-12. The Saltdogs will also return to Impact Field to face the Chicago Dogs on August 23-25 - their first trip to the Windy City since the season finale in 2018.

The two new organizations fill the gap left by the St. Paul Saints, who departed the league to become the Triple-A affiliate of the Minnesota Twins, and the Texas AirHogs, who ceased operations during the shutdown.

Ticket and promotional information will be available soon, and fans can stay up-to-date with all things regarding the Saltdogs on our website and social media platforms.

The Saltdogs will open the 2021 season on May 18, and the first game at Haymarket Park is scheduled for May 25! Stay tuned for more information regarding tickets and promotions for the upcoming year.

• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...





American Association Stories from February 8, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.