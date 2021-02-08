RailCats Announce Full Schedule and Opening Day for 2021 Season

February 8, 2021 - American Association (AA) - Gary SouthShore Railcats News Release







Gary, IN - Don't miss your chance to be a part of all the FAN-tastic Family Fun at the Steel Yard as the three-time champion Gary SouthShore RailCats announce their 100-game 2021 schedule, featuring 54 home games.

Opening Day will be May 18th, beginning a 4-game series with the Milwaukee Milkmen. Opening Day will be the first of 13 explosive fireworks shows, courtesy of Fifth Third Bank, including Independence Day weekend with Fireworks Super Shows on July 2nd, 3rd and 4th!

"We are excited for baseball to return to Northwest Indiana," said RailCats General Manager, Brian Flenner. "We are committed to welcoming our fans to a safe environment at the Steel Yard and look forward to the return of FAN-tastic Family Fun. We're up!"

The RailCats full 2021 promotional and event schedule featuring fan giveaways, promotional appearances, food and beverage specials and theme nights will be announced in the spring.

To celebrate the 2021 season, the RailCats are offering a limited time deal on Season Passes. Individual Passes, good for one general admission seat to all 50 home games, (originally $99.96) will be $49 and Family Passes, good for two adult and three children general admission seats to all 50 home games, (originally $199.96) will be $99. The RailCats are also offering a Flash Sale for $5 Reserved Seat Vouchers, good for any game of the 2021 season.

• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...





American Association Stories from February 8, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.