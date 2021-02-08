American Association Announces 2021 Schedule

MOORHEAD, MN - The American Association of Professional Baseball will begin the 2021 season on Tuesday, May 18 and will play a 100-game balanced schedule with 12 teams, the league office announced.

With the addition of the Kane County Cougars last week, the American Association will proceed with 11 members in 2021. The Houston Apollos will serve as the 12th team and operate fully on the road as a travel team this summer.

In 2021, the American Association league structure will feature a North Division and South Division. The North Division will be comprised of the Chicago Dogs, Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks, Gary SouthShore RailCats, Kane County Cougars, Milwaukee Milkmen, and Winnipeg Goldeyes. The South Division clubs will be the Cleburne Railroaders, Houston Apollos, Kansas City Monarchs, Lincoln Saltdogs, Sioux City Explorers, and Sioux Falls Canaries.

The schedule will feature each club playing 100 games comprised of two home series and two road series inside its division, and one home series and one road series against the clubs outside its division. Teams will have additional home games to accommodate the Houston Apollos.

The top two clubs in each division at the end of the regular season will qualify for the playoffs. Due to the uncertainty surrounding COVID-19 restrictions related to attendance levels, there will be no American Association All-Star Game in 2021.

"We are elated to have added the Kane County Cougars as the 11th American Association member last week and now are pleased to present our 2021 schedule," said American Association Commissioner Joshua Schaub. "We do anticipate reduced capacities in our stadiums and a continuation of our successful COVID-19 protocols implemented in 2020. Like last season, we are pressing forward to provide baseball fans with the American Association baseball they deserve in a safe environment."

The American Association will stream all 600 regular season and all post-season games played in the 2021 season at www.aabaseball.tv.

