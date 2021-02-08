Railroaders Unveil 2021 Schedule

February 8, 2021 - American Association (AA) - Cleburne Railroaders News Release







CLEBURNE, Tex. (Feb. 8, 2021) - The Cleburne Railroaders announced Monday the 2021 season schedule and first pitch times. 2021 marks the Railroaders fifth season in the American Association, which remains a 12-team league following the departure of the St. Paul Saints and Texas AirHogs and the addition of the Kane County Cougars and the Houston Apollos.

The 2021 American Association divisional alignment is as follows:

North: Chicago Dogs, Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks, Gary SouthShore RailCats, Kane County Cougars, Milwaukee Milkmen, Winnipeg Goldeyes

South: Cleburne Railroaders, Houston Apollos, Kansas City Monarchs, Lincoln Saltdogs, Sioux City Explorers, Sioux Falls Canaries

The regular season schedule once again features 100 games, with 56 home games and 44 road contests. Cleburne plays every South Division foe twice at home and twice on the road, with the exception of the Houston Apollos, who will serve as a travel team in 2021 and play all games on the road. Cleburne also plays every North Division opponent once at home and once on the road.

The Railroaders schedule features 64 games against the South Division (38 home/26 away) and 36 games against the North Division (18 home/18 away). The longest homestand is nine games (July 27-August 4 and August 17-25) and the longest road trip is ten games (August 5-15).

Cleburne opens the 2021 campaign at home on May 18 against the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks, and concludes the regular season September 6 at home against the Kansas City Monarchs. After a travel day, the American Association playoffs begin on September 8.

The Railroaders continue the tradition of 7:06 PM first pitch times for home games, in recognition of the 1906 Cleburne Railroaders championship team. Sunday home games will have a 6:00 PM first pitch time. The lone exception falls on Labor Day, with a 1:00 PM first pitch scheduled on Monday, September 6 in the regular season finale against Kansas City.

Unlike in previous seasons, the Railroaders do not have a significant number of early-season home games, as the 2021 campaign alternates six-game homestands and six-game road trips until the first week of August. Cleburne has 12 scheduled off days during the season, each falling on a Monday. The Railroaders longest stretch of games without an off day is 21, beginning August 17 and running through the end of the regular season.

The Railroaders have eight Friday night home games during the regular season, each of which features Friday Fireworks at The Depot. Additionally, on the weekend of July 2-4, the Railroaders will have fireworks each night following the game, concluding with a Fourth of July fireworks show on Sunday night.

For information on partnerships, season tickets, group outings, and party packages, call the Railroaders main office at (817) 945-8705, or visit the Railroaders official website at www.railroaderbaseball.com.

• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...





American Association Stories from February 8, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.