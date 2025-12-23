Salt Lake City Stars Win 2025 G League Winter Showcase Championship
Published on December 23, 2025 under NBA G League (G League)
Salt Lake City Stars YouTube Video
Check out the Salt Lake City Stars Statistics
NBA G League Stories from December 23, 2025
- Stars Crowned Winter Showcase Champions with Statement Win over 905 - Salt Lake City Stars
- 905 Fall in the Winter Showcase Finale - Raptors 905
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Salt Lake City Stars Stories
- Stars Crowned Winter Showcase Champions with Statement Win over 905
- Stars Win Thriller in 127-123 Victory over Kings to Advance to Winter Showcase Championship
- Stars Capture 123-107 First Round Win over Maine Celtics in the Showcase Tournament
- Salt Lake City Stars Announce 2025 Winter Showcase Tournament Schedule
- Stars Close out Tip-Off Tournament with Win over Suns and Improve to 12-2