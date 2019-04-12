Salkeld Earns First-Team All-SPHL Honors

HUNTSVILLE - The Southern Professional Hockey League on Friday announced its 2018-2019 All-SPHL First Team as selected in a vote of league coaches, general managers and media representatives.

F - Ben Blasko, Peoria

F - Josh Harris, Birmingham

F - Ryan Salkeld, Huntsville

D - Travis Jeke, Fayetteville

D - Garrett Schmitz, Birmingham

G - Mavric Parks, Birmingham

Salked led the SPHL in goals (28) and was third for points (62). This season, he had a plus/minus rating of +25 and added 34 assists.

The SPHL will announce its Defenseman of the Year on Monday.

