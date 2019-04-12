Rail Yard Dawgs Game Notes: Challenge Round Game 2 - #5 Rail Yard Dawgs (1-0) at #1 Rivermen (0-1) - 7:15 PM CDT

ROANOKE RAIL YARD DAWGS

(28-24-4), 5th SPHL, 60 Pts

PEORIA RIVERMEN

(40-7-9), 1st SPHL, 89 Pts

CHALLENGE ROUND - GAME 2 (Dawgs lead series, 1-0)

Friday - 7:15 PM CDT - Owens Center - Peoria, IL

Haley Toyota Broadcast: SPHL Live | Mixlr

Referees: Cameron Fleming, Steven Hoshaw| Linesmen: Chad Fuller, Eric McDonald

LAST TIME OUT: The Rail Yard Dawgs trailed, 3-2, entering the third period but Colton Wolter tied the game and Josh Nenadal's deflection goal gave them the lead for good as the Dawgs beat the Peoria Rivermen, 4-3, in game one, Wednesday night at Berglund Center. It was the first postseason win in franchise history and gave Roanoke a 1-0 lead in the best-of-three series.

CHALLENGE ACCEPTED: The Peoria Rivermen were the first team on the clock in the SPHL's Challenge Round draft and chose the fifth-seeded Rail Yard Dawgs as their opponent. Peoria and Roanoke faced each other three times in the regular season, all of which took place in Peoria over a three-day stretch in February with the Dawgs going 0-2-1 in those games. Roanoke and Peoria also met up in the Challenge Round in the 2018 postseason when Peoria was the top seed and the Dawgs were eighth. The Rivermen won that series in two games.

BUCKING A TREND: Roanoke won game one on Wednesday despite trailing, 3-2, after two periods. The Dawgs trailed entering the third 19 times during the regular season and went just 2-17-0 during those occasions. On the flip side, the Rivermen were 28-2-1 when leading after two periods during the regular season.

WHAT A TIME FOR IT: Josh Nenadal's game-winning-goal in the third period of game one on Wednesday was his first as a professional. Nenadal appeared in four games for Roanoke in the regular season after completing his senior season at Oswego State. In 27 games for the Lakers this season he had nine goals and nine assists.

A DIFFERENT HOME: Peoria's usual home ice, Carver Arena, is unavailable for the Challenge Round so the Rivermen have turned to Owens Center, their practice facility, for their home games. It's the third time in the last four years that Peoria has been forced to Owens Center for their opening-round home games. The Rivermen have gone 3-0 at Owens Center during the two previous occasions, including a series-clinching 4-1 win over the Dawgs last year.

STOUT PK: Roanoke went 5-for-5 on the penalty kill in game one on Wednesday and has killed 27 of its last 28 penalties, a stretch that spans eight games. The Dawgs are also 19-for-19 on the PK in their past five games. They haven't allowed a power play goal since Fayetteville's Cody Brown scored one in the second period of the Dawgs 5-3 win on March 23.

SNAP SHOTS: Mac Jansen scored Roanoke's first two goals on Wednesday night, his first two-goal game since his first game as a Dawg on December 6 vs Birmingham...three of the four former Rivermen on the Dawgs playoff roster, Cody Dion, Jordan Carvalho and Colton Wolter, registered points in the game-one win. Jeff Jones was the only former Peoria skater not to sting his former team on the scoresheet.

UP NEXT: Game three of the series, if necessary, is scheduled for Saturday at 7:15 PM CDT at Owens Center.

