Three Bulls Selected to 2018-19 All-League First Team

April 12, 2019 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Birmingham Bulls News Release





HUNTERSVILLE, NC - The Southern Professional Hockey League on Friday announced its 2018-2019 All-SPHL First Team as selected in a vote of league coaches, general managers and media representatives.

F - Ben Blasko, Peoria

F - Josh Harris, Birmingham

F - Ryan Salkeld, Huntsville

D - Travis Jeke, Fayetteville

D - Garrett Schmitz, Birmingham

G - Mavric Parks, Birmingham

Peoria's Ben Blasko captured the Kevin Swider Leading Scorer Award, leading the SPHL with 68 points. Blasko also lead the league in assists (49), had the best plus/minus rating (+40) and had six game winning goals.

Birmingham's Josh Harris finished second in the SPHL in points (63), scored eight game winning goals, ranked third in goals (25, tie) and had 12 power play assists.

Huntsville's Ryan Salked led the SPHL in goals (28) and third for points (62). This season, he had a plus/minus rating of +25 and had 34 assists.

Fayetteville's Travis Jeke led SPHL defensemen in points (38), assists (32) and power play assists (14). He also had the second most penalty minutes among defesemen (91).

Birmingham's Garrett Schmitz ranked third in goals for defensemen (10), had 23 assists, had one short handed goal this season and a plus/minus rating of +15.

Birmingham's Mavric Parks helped lead the Bulls to their first playoff appearance this season. Parks led the league in wins (30), saves (1300) and SV% (.933). He also had a 2.28 GAA for the season.

The SPHL will announce its Defenseman of the Year on Monday.

NEXT GAME:

Friday April 12, 2019

President's Cup Playoffs - Game 1

@Fayetteville Marksmen

Crown Coliseum - Fayetteville, NC

