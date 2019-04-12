Bulls Drop Game 1 on the Road

April 12, 2019 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Birmingham Bulls News Release





FAYETTEVILLE, NC - The Birmingham Bulls drop Game 1 of the President's Cup Quarterfinals to Fayetteville 4-0 on the road at the Crown Coliseum.

Game 2 and Game 3 will be played at the Pelham Civic Complex Saturday April 13 and Sunday April 14. Both games are scheduled for 7:00pm cst.

NEXT GAME:

Saturday April 13, 2019

Fayetteville Marksmen

Pelham Civic Complex - Pelham, Alabama

