Saints Wrap up 2020 Season with 7-4 Loss to RedHawks

September 11, 2020 - American Association (AA) - St. Paul Saints News Release





ST. PAUL, MN - The season began on July 3 in Sioux Falls. After a month worth of games away from their home ballpark the St. Paul Saints were able to return to CHS Field on August 4. While the ending wasn't what they hoped, the journey throughout the season is one each player will remember. The season culminated in a 7-4 loss to the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks on Thursday night in front of a sellout crowd of 1,500.

The RedHawks got on the board in the second when Correlle Prime walked, stole second and scored on a single by Christian Ibarra to make it 1-0.

In the fourth, Forrestt Allday led off with a single. With one out Prime singled him to third. A sacrifice fly by Ibarra made it 2-0 and that was followed by an RBI double from Dylan Kelly to make it 3-0.

The RedHawks put up two more in the fifth as Alex Boxwell got it started with a one out single. Brennan Metzger singled to put runners at first and second. A wild pitch moved the runners up and Allday's two-run single made it 5-0.

In the sixth the RedHawks took a 6-0 lead on a solo homer by Kelly, his fifth of the season.

The Saints offense broke through in the bottom of the sixth when Chris Chinea led off with an infield single to third. Alonzo Harris followed with a two-run homer to left, his seventh of the season, making it 6-2. With one out Chuck Taylor walked and Drew Stankiewicz singled him to second. With two outs Max Murphy drilled an RBI single to right getting the Saints to within 6-3. Nate Samson followed that with an RBI single of his own making it 6-4.

The RedHawks scored the final run of the night in the eighth when Kelly singled with one out, moved to second on a groundout and scored on a single to center by Sam Dexter.

The Saints finished the season 30-30 and in third place in the league.

