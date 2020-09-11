Walker Named American Association Player of the Year

MOORHEAD, MINN. - Milwaukee Milkmen OF Adam Brett Walker II has been voted the 2020 American Association Player of the Year, the league office announced today. Walker was selected for the honor in a vote of the league's managers, media representatives and team executives.

Walker, 28, slammed is way to player of the year honors with a league-high 22 home runs. He batted .268 with seven doubles, a triple, 50 RBIs and 42 runs scored while leading the Milkmen to the league's best record in the regular season and the club's first playoff appearance. Walker's RBI total was one short of the league lead, his .609 slugging percentage was good for second in the league, he was tied for third in runs scored.

A Milwaukee native who prepped at Lutheran High School in that city, Walker produced his second consecutive 22 home runs season for his hometown club. In 2019, he led the expansion Milkmen with 17 doubles, 22 home runs, 64 RBIs and 54 runs scored in 98 games played.

Walker began his professional career in 2012 following his selection by the Minnesota Twins in the third round of that year's draft. He spent five seasons in the Twins organization and advanced to the Triple-A level in 2016. A feared power hitter, he averaged 25 home runs per season. A 2017 season that led him to play with five clubs in three Major League organizations led to Walker signing with the Kansas City T-Bones of the American Association in 2018. After three games with the T-Bones, his contract was purchased by the Washington Nationals and he finished the year with their Double-A affiliate.

Walker and the Milkmen will face the Sioux Falls Canaries in the best-of-seven American Association Finals beginning Saturday at Franklin Field in Franklin, WI.

