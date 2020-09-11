Goldeyes End Season with Extra-Inning Win

September 11, 2020 - American Association (AA) - Winnipeg Goldeyes News Release





FRANKLIN, WI - The Winnipeg Goldeyes (29-31) defeated the Milwaukee Milkmen 4-3 in 11 innings Thursday evening at Franklin Field in the final regular season game for both clubs.

The Goldeyes served as the home team.

Winnipeg opened the scoring in the bottom of the first inning when Kyle Martin hit a two-run home run to right-centre field. It was his team-leading 15th round-tripper of the season.

Milwaukee (34-26) tied the game at 2-2 in the top of the eighth inning. First Aaron Hill reached on a throwing error with Mason Davis scoring on the play. Then with two out, Brett Vertigan singled to right field to drive in Hill.

The Goldeyes quickly re-took the lead in the bottom of the inning when Martin hit his second home run of the game, again to right-centre field. The solo home run gave Martin 51 RBIs on the season and the American Association title in that department. Martin also finished the year with a team-high .301 batting average giving him a sweep of the Goldeyes' top three offensive statistical categories.

Down to their last strike, the Milkmen tied the game once again in the top of the ninth inning when Davis singled to right field to score David Washington from second base.

Winnipeg won the game in the bottom of the 11th inning when Jonathan Moroney doubled to left-centre field with one out scoring Jordan George all the way from first base.

Goldeyes pitchers set a team record by striking out 23 batters on the evening, including 13 sat down by starter Josh Lucas. The former big leaguer went seven scoreless innings allowing just two hits.

John Gorman (2-2), who had struck out four in the top of the 11th inning, earned the victory for the Goldeyes, while Milwaukee's Christian Correa (0-1) took the loss. Correa, a catcher, was making the first pitching appearance of his professional career as the Milkmen tried to preserve their bullpen for the upcoming American Association Championship Series.

For information on Goldeyes' merchandise and 2021 season tickets, visit the Goldeyes' official website at www.goldeyes.com.

• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...





American Association Stories from September 11, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.