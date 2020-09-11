Adam Brett Walker II Named American Association Player of the Year

September 11, 2020 - American Association (AA) - Milwaukee Milkmen News Release





The accolades continue to roll in for Milwaukee Milkmen outfielder Adam Brett Walker II. On Thursday he was named to the Postseason All-Star Team, and on Friday, Walker was honored as the 2020 American Association Player of the Year. The award is voted on by the league's managers, team executives, and media representatives and this year it went to the top offensive player on the team with the best record.

Walker, 28, is a native of the northside of Milwaukee and went to high school locally Milwaukee Lutheran. After his collegiate career at Jacksonville University, he was drafted by the Minnesota Twins in the 3rd round of the 2012 MLB Draft. Walker played parts of seven seasons in the affiliated minor leagues, reaching as high as Triple-A while establishing himself as one of the top power threats in the professional game. He launched 143 home runs in 704 minor league games, with a single-season high of 31 long balls for Double-A Chattanooga in 2015. He was also selected to participate in the prestigious Arizona Fall League that year. For his minor league career, Walker hit .242/.303/.472.

Walker appeared briefly for the Kansas City T-Bones in 2018, but played his first full season in the American Association in 2019 as part of the Milwaukee Milkmen expansion roster. He once again brandished his trademark home run power, launching 22 bombs to go along with a .777 OPS.

During his second summer suiting up for his hometown independent nine, Walker took his game to new heights. Over the course of the shortened season, Walker appeared in 57 games and accrued 241 plate appearances. He hit .268/.320/.609 to set a new career-high across all levels with a .929 OPS. He mashed as many long balls this year -- 22 -- as he did in 98 games in 2019. He even added three stolen bases and played solid defense during 44 starts in left field.

Walker led the American Association with his 22 home runs in 2020, five more than any other player totaled this season. He was one of only two players who tallied at least 50 RBI, finishing one behind the league leader. Walker was second in the league in slugging percentage and fourth in OPS.

Among players on the Milkmen, Walker was first in home runs, RBI, slugging, OPS, and total bases, was second in hits and batting average, was fourth in on-base percentage. He had two multi-home run game during the season, hitting two bombs apiece against Sioux Falls on July 29th and Chicago on August 30th.

Walker carried Milwaukee's offense throughout the 2020 regular season and he is a significant reason as to why the Milkmen finished with the league's best record and are preparing to face off against Sioux Falls in the American Association Championship Series.

Congratulations to 2020 American Association Player of the Year, Adam Brett Walker II!

Awards announcements for the American Association will continue in the coming days:

Manager of the Year - Monday, Sept. 14

Defensive Player of the Year - Tuesday, Sept. 15

Rookie of the Year - Tuesday, Sept. 15

Executive of the Year - Wednesday, Sept. 16

Playing Surface of the Year - Thursday, Sept. 17

Organization of the Year - October

