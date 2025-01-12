Saints Win in Overtime on Gaudreau Remembrance Night

DUBUQUE, IA - The Dubuque Fighting Saints (24-9-0-0, 48 pts) won their sixth-straight game with a 4-3 overtime win over the Sioux City Musketeers (16-13-2-4, 38 pts) as they honored former Fighting Saint Johnny Gaudreau on Saturday night.

After missing nine games, Heikki Ruohonen returned to the Fighting Saints lineup and converted on a rush in overtime to give the Saints their sixth overtime victory of the season. The Saints have won all nine games that have gone past regulation this season.

Following a pregame ceremony to retire Gaudreau's No. 8 jersey, the Fighting Saints struck first on Matthew Desiderio's 11th goal assisted by Jonathan Morello just 4:48 into the game. Sioux City answered shortly after to send the game tied into the first intermission.

After a scoreless second period, the teams returned to the ice with the game tied 1-1. Early in the period, Michael Barron scored his 13th goal of the season to put the Saints ahead 2-1. Barron, who sports the No. 13 jersey because of Johnny Gaudreau, pointed to Gaudreau's banner hanging in the rafters as he celebrated his goal. Cooper Dennis assisted on the goal along with Edison Engle's first of two helpers in the win.

The Musketeers capitalized on a rush with their top-two scorers as Landen Gunderson fed Giacomo Martino for his 15th goal of the season. Dubuque bounced back immediately, drawing a penalty a minute later.

On the power play, Gavin Cornforth and Engle set up Lucas Van Vliet's 11th of the season with a rip from the right circle. It was a season-high fifth-straight game with a power-play goal for the Fighting Saints.

Sioux City, once again, had an answer with 2:04 left in the frame to score after the Musketeers pulled Bjorn Bronas for an extra skater.

Jan Špunar made 19 saves in his 15th win of the season and helped the Saints to a perfect 4-for-4 night on the penalty kill.

Dubuque launched 39 shots on goal in Saturday's victory, including all six shots in overtime. The Saints return to action with a trip to Youngstown next weekend.

