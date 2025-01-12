Bucs Dominate Force 4-1

January 12, 2025 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

FARGO, N.D. - The Des Moines Buccaneers (15-15-2, 32 pts.) completed a two-game sweep of the Fargo Force (19-10-2-2, 42 pts.) with a 4-1 triumph Saturday night at Scheels Arena. A three-goal second period by the Buccaneers secured the road win, with goals from forwards Ben Kevan, Jack Kernan, and Nathan Delladonna. Bucs goalie Eliot Seguin-Lescarbeau (7-11-1) stopped 36 of 37 shots in the victory. The Bucs return to action on Friday, Jan. 17, at 7:05 p.m. at the Viaero Center to face the Tri-City Storm.

Blake Zielinski opened the scoring, redirecting Mason Peapenburg's shot from the point. Zielinski's fifth goal of the season came 10:23 into the opening period, giving the Bucs a 1-0 advantage.

Peter Cisar tied it for Fargo just 31 seconds into the second period, tipping in Matt Lahey's point shot. Sam Laurila also assisted on the goal, which tied the game 1-1. Des Moines forward Ben Kevan reclaimed the lead with an unassisted goal, as his shot from the left-wing circle flew past Fargo goalie Alan Lendak 6:42 into the second period, putting the Bucs ahead 2-1.

Jack Kernan extended the lead to 3-1, sending in a shot from the top of the crease. Kernan's 15th goal of the season, assisted by Zielinski, came 15:36 into the middle frame. Nathan Delladonna capped the scoring, notching his sixth goal of the season 19:31 into the second period. Forwards Harper Searles and Yaroslav Bryzgalov provided the assists, sealing the Bucs' 4-1 victory.

The Buccaneers head to Kearney, Neb., next weekend for back-to-back games against the Tri-City Storm. They open the series on Friday, Jan. 17, with a 7:05 p.m. puck drop at the Viaero Center, followed by a 6:05 p.m. start on Saturday, Jan. 18. The team returns home on Monday, Jan. 20, for a 3 p.m. matchup against the Omaha Lancers.

