Deputy's 4 Points Lead Jacks to 6-2 Matinee Win over Youngstown

January 12, 2025 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

MUSKEGON, MI - David Deputy (Gurnee, IL) had already picked up four points in games this weekend heading into Sunday afternoon's matchup between the Muskegon Lumberjacks (20-8-2-4, 46 pts.) and Youngstown Phantoms (19-13-0-1, 39 pts.). The strong production continued for Deputy to the tune of four points helping the Jacks to a 6-2 win.

It didn't take long for the Jacks to open the scoring. Just 1:13 into the game Danny Klaers (Minnetrista, MN) fired a shot from the middle of the blue line that ricocheted off the back wall to the stick of Vaclav Nestrasil (Praha, CZE) on the far side of the ice. While in the corner Nestrasil assessed his options and slid a pass to the top of the crease where Jack Christ (Chaska, MN) one timed the puck to the back of the net for his third goal of the weekend.

Five minutes later the Phantoms found themselves on a power play with an opportunity to tie the game up 1-1. Jamison Sluys sent the puck to the far side of the Muskegon zone for Adam Benak on the half wall. Benak took a step towards the net and fired a shot along the ice allowing for a redirection off the stick of Jack Hextall to make it 1-1 at the 6:38 mark of the period.

Before the end of the period the Jacks struck home a power play goal of their own at the 16:51 mark. David Klee (Castle Rock, CO) worked with Deputy to get the puck to the front of the net. A rebound bounced off the pad of the Youngstown goalie to Jack Galanek's (Hopkinton, MA) stick on the near side of the crease for an easy tap in goal.

Two more goals came in the second period to help the Jacks to a 4-1 lead. First, Galanek scored his second goal on another rebound opportunity. Klee sent a pass up the middle of the ice to Deputy behind the defense. Despite the puck coming off of Deputy's stick thanks to a poke check Galanek was able to follow up and bang home the loose puck 5:01 into the middle frame.

Then, Deputy scored a goal of his own on another assist from Klee. As the Captain moved around the near side corner of the Youngstown zone, he cut below the goal line and looked like he was moving behind the net. Before leaving his spot Klee popped a pass to the front of the net for Deputy for another easy tap in goal.

A pair of Lumberjacks goals sandwich one from Youngstown in the third period to clinch the Jacks' 20th win of the season. Tynan Lawrence (Fredericton, NB, CAN) scored the first one at the 8:25 mark. Deputy caused a turnover deep in the Youngstown zone while applying pressure on a short handed forecheck. After taking the puck in the far side corner of the zone Deputy slid a pass out to Lawrence who carried across the front of the goal to the near side and lifted the puck into the net.

As a Muskegon penalty expired with five minutes left in the game Landan Resendes held the puck on the far side of the ice and ripped a shot into the top corner of the net to bring the score back to within three goals. Assists came from Connor de Haro and Carter Murphy.

Short handed again, the Jacks also stared across at six attackers for Youngstown who had pulled their goalie. A strong forecheck in the Phantoms zone caused enough havoc for Nestrasil to cause a turnover at center ice and chip the puck into the offensive zone to the empty net.

In the end the Jacks finished with 4 multi-point performers including Deputy who had 1 goal and 3 assists in the 6-2 win.

Stephen Peck (New York, NY) (9-4-1-3) earned the win with 20 saves on 22 shots against. Melvin Strahl (13-8-0-0) earned the loss on his record after allowing 5 goals on 37 shots faced.

Next up for the Jacks is a trip to the Western Conference and the state of Nebraska for two games against the Lincoln Stars. Puck drop is scheduled for 8:05 pm and 7:05 pm (EST) on Friday and Saturday next week. For broadcast and more information visit muskegonlumberjacks.com.

