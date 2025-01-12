Force in Favor of Youngstown. Jacks Fall 4-3 on Star Wars Night

MUSKEGON, MI - One of the most well-liked promotions on the calendar every season saw a large crowd on tap for Star Wars Night at Trinity Health Arena as the Muskegon Lumberjacks (19-8-2-4, 44 pts.) took to the ice in special jerseys against the Youngstown Phantoms (19-12-0-1, 39 pts.). A three goal comeback handed the Jacks their first regulation loss to the Phantoms in 5 games this season.

Youngstown took a 1-0 lead halfway through the opening period before a trio of goals from the Jacks gave Muskegon a 3-1 lead heading into the first break. In the 10th minute of the first period Adam Benak led a rush into the Jacks zone and cut his way into the middle of the ice between the circles. Benak fired a shot that was turned aside, but the rebound bounced right to the stick of Jamison Sluys on the near side of the crease. Sluys tapped the puck across the goal line for his 9th goal of the season.

Four minutes later the Jacks struck to tie the game 1-1. David Deputy (Gurnee, IL) who scored two of the four goals in Friday night's comeback effort held the puck in the near side corner and protected it as he moved behind the net and to the far side of the ice. As Deputy emerged from the back of the net he looked towards the middle of the ice and found Jack Christ (Chaska, MN) alone in the slot. Christ fired a one timer to the back of the net for his second goal of the weekend, 5th of the season.

Later in the first period a high sticking penalty drawn by Jack Galanek (Hopkinton, MA) sent the Jacks to an extended double minor 4-minute power play. Cashing in on the opportunity, Barrett Dexheimer (Edina, MN) slid the puck to Danny Klaers (Minnetrista, MN) on the near side of the blue line. Klaers sent a shot along the ice towards the net where Teddy Spitznagel (Bloomfield Hills, MI) redirected it to the back of the net.

Later in the power play with only :51 seconds left in the period Deputy scored to make it 3-1 in favor of Muskegon. Galanek gave the puck to Tynan Lawrence (Fredericton, NB, CAN) on the near side of the ice with space to work with at the top of the circle. Lawrence turned towards the net looking like he was going to shoot but instead sent a pass across the ice to Deputy for a perfect one-time goal.

From there the offense belonged to the Phantoms for the rest of the game. Their first goal came at the 18:16 mark of the second period. While on a power play Evan Jardine found the back of the net for his 4th goal of the weekend bringing the score to a one goal deficit heading into the final period of regulation.

The Lumberjacks defense held Youngstown off for the majority of the third period, but with just over seven minutes left in the game Colson Hanrahan carried the puck down the far side of the slot and ripped a shot to the back of the net. Then, at the 16:04 mark Michael Burchill buried the game winning goal to help the Phantoms pick up the second win in as many nights.

Stephen Peck (New York, NY) (8-4-1-3) stopped 24 of the 28 shots sent his way by the Phantoms and earned the loss on his record. Owen Lepak (6-5-0-1) earned the win in the crease for Youngstown with 15 saves on 18 shots.

Tomorrow afternoon the Jacks and Phantoms close out the weekend three game series at Trinity Health Arena. Puck drop is scheduled for 3 p.m. for Youth Hockey Day. Tickets, broadcast options, and more information can be found at muskegonlumberjacks.com.

