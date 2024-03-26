Saints to Televise 25 Home Game on CW Network, All 150 Games Can be Heard on KFAN Plus, 96.7 FM

ST. PAUL, MN - In conjunction with Major League Baseball's broadcast deal with Sinclair Broadcast Group for Minor League Baseball, the St. Paul Saints will once again return to the CW Network in 2024, with one-third of the home games on the station. A total of 25 of the Saints 75 home games can be seen on the CW Network in 2024. In addition, all 150 games can be heard, once again, on KFAN Plus, 96.7 FM.

The Saints will have all seven weekday afternoon games, 11 Saturday games and seven Sunday games on the CW Network. The first game on the CW Network is the second game of the season on Saturday, March 30 at 2:07 p.m. Fans can find the CW Network on the following channels: Comcast 8/208, DirectTV 23, Dish 23, Charter Spectrum 23/783, and Over the Air 23.1.

The Saints schedule on CW is as follows:

Saturday, March 30, 2:07 p.m. vs. Columbus Clippers (Cleveland Guardians)

Sunday, March 31, 2:07 p.m. vs. Columbus Clippers

Tuesday, April 9, 4:07 p.m. vs. Iowa Cubs (Chicago Cubs)

Saturday, April 13, 2:07 p.m. vs. Iowa Cubs

Sunday, April 14, 2:07 p.m. vs. Iowa Cubs

Tuesday, April 30, 11:07 a.m. vs. Louisville Bats (Cincinnati Reds)

Tuesday, May 14, 11:07 a.m. vs. Omaha Storm Chasers (Kansas City Royals)

Saturday, May 18, 2:07 p.m. vs. Omaha Storm Chasers

Sunday, May 19, 2:07 p.m. vs. Omaha Storm Chasers

Saturday, June 8, 6:07 p.m. vs. Syracuse Mets (NY Mets)

Wednesday, June 19, 1:07 p.m. vs. Toledo Mud Hens (Detroit Tigers)

Saturday, June 22, 6:37 p.m. vs. Toledo Mud Hens

Saturday, July 6, 6:37 p.m. vs. Gwinnett Stripers (Atlanta Braves)

Sunday, July 7, 2:07 p.m. vs. Gwinnett Stripers

Wednesday, July 24, 1:07 p.m. vs. Omaha Storm Chasers

Saturday, July 27, 6:37 p.m. vs. Omaha Storm Chasers

Wednesday, August 7, 1:07 p.m. vs. Columbus Clippers

Saturday, August 10, 6:37 p.m. vs. Columbus Clippers

Sunday, August 11, 2:07 p.m. vs. Columbus Clippers

Saturday, August 24, 6:37 p.m. vs. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (NY Yankees)

Sunday, August 25, 2:07 p.m. vs. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders

Monday, September 2, 4:07 p.m. vs. Iowa Cubs

Saturday, September 7, 6:37 p.m. vs. Iowa Cubs

Sunday, September 8, 2:07 p.m. vs. Iowa Cubs

Saturday, September 21, 5:07 p.m. vs. Indianapolis Indians (Pittsburgh Pirates)

The remaining 50 home games can be seen on the Saints Broadcast Network, cable access channels in and around the Twin Cities Metro area. The channel in your area can be found at saintsbaseball.com.

The Saints will carry all 150 games at MiLB.TV via the home broadcast feed. The subscription-based service is $29.99 for the entire season, or $3.99 per month, and includes the broadcasts of all Minor League teams or via the Bally Live app for free.

For the seventh consecutive season the Saints can be heard on an iHeart station in the Twin Cities with every game carried on KFAN Plus, 96.7 FM.

The Saints began with the iHeart family in 2018, on Alt 93.3 FM. In 2019, the Saints moved their games to the brand new KFAN Plus, 96.7 FM, which has been the home of Saints Baseball for the last six seasons. For those that don't live in the coverage area, fans can download the iHeart Radio app and listen to games anywhere in the world.

Sean Aronson returns for his 18th season as the play-by-play broadcaster of the Saints and will handle the broadcast for all 150 games. He can be seen on all 75 Saints TV broadcasts, the 25 on the CW Network and the 50 on the Saints Cable Network, and heard on all 75 road games via KFAN Plus, 96.7 FM. In 2016. Aronson was awarded the Ballpark Digest Broadcaster of the Year Award for all of minor league baseball and on the final day of that regular season he became the first broadcaster in Saints history to call 1,000 games. He was nominated for a Regional Emmy for Saints TV broadcasts in 2010.

Joining Aronson this season are Andy Helwig, who returns for his fourth season, and Steve Linzmeier, his third.

Helwig began as a Broadcast Assistant with the Saints in 2021 and returned to the Saints in August, 2022 following the departure of J.W. Cox. He took the full-time assistant role once again in 2023. Helwig spent 2019 with the Toronto Blue Jays Triple-A affiliate, the Buffalo Bisons, hosting a pre- and post-game show while also filling in on select broadcasts. He got his start in the baseball world in 2018 as the Director of Broadcasting and Media Relations for the Batavia Muckdogs. Since 2015, Helwig has been the voice of Canisius Men's Basketball. He's also called Canisius soccer, volleyball, and lacrosse on ESPN3. Helwig is a 2019 graduate of Canisius in 2019 with a Bachelor's Degree in Journalism.

Linzmeier spent 2022 as the Saints pre- and post-game host. Along with those duties in 2024, Linzmeier can be heard on home radio and TV broadcasts. He took over at St. Cloud State, as the voice of the Men's and Women's basketball team, for the 2022-23 season, for the departed Cox. Prior to his time with the Saints, Linzmeier spent nine years as the Sports Director at KQDJ in Jamestown, ND. He was the lead play-by-play voice for the University of Jamestown and Jamestown High School. Linzmeier was honored by his peers as the 2016 North Dakota Sportscaster of the Year. He has broadcast over 1,500 games including some locally for PrepSpotlight and St. Catherine University. He is a 2010 graduate of the University of Wisconsin-River Falls with a Bachelor's Degree in Journalism in 2010 and went on to get his Master's in Sports Administration at Southeastern Oklahoma State University in 2021.

For more information on the Saints broadcast schedule, fans can visit the virtual press box at saintsbaseball.com.

