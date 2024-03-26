Jumbo Shrimp Reach 3-Year Agreement with ESPN 690 to Continue as Club's Flagship Station

March 26, 2024 - International League (IL)

Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp News Release







JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Thanks to a new three-year extension of their long-standing broadcast partnership, ESPN 690 AM will continue to be the flagship station and broadcast home for Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp baseball through at least the 2026 season.

The 2024 season will be the club's fourth consecutive year in which nearly all 150 Jumbo Shrimp games will be streamed both online and on mobile devices via www.espn690.com and the MiLB First Pitch app, with most contests able to be heard by fans on the ESPN 690 AM frequency. Bally Sports Live and MiLB.tv will air home telecasts from 121 Financial Ballpark featuring a simulcast of the ESPN 690 broadcast call.

Jumbo Shrimp Director of Broadcasting & Media Relations Scott Kornberg returns for his sixth season with Jacksonville and 10th in professional baseball. In addition to his broadcast duties, as the Jumbo Shrimp's Director of Broadcasting & Media Relations, the Belle Mead, N.J., native, serves year-round in the club's front office as the primary media contact, helps manage the Jumbo Shrimp's presence and coverage on a variety of platforms and sells and services corporate clients, season ticket holders and group guests.

During the baseball offseason, Kornberg works as a gameday member of the Jacksonville Jaguars' public relations staff and is the ESPN Plus voice of Jacksonville University women's basketball while also filling in as a play-by-play broadcaster for the school's other teams. Additionally, he boasts experience as a fill-in for Miami Marlins Spring Training broadcasts, as well as on the Alabama Crimson Tide Sports Network.

In February, Kornberg and current Marlins minor leaguer Troy Johnston launched the Turn 2 Podcast. Available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Amazon Music and YouTube, "Turn 2 with Scott & Troy" gives listeners an unrivaled glimpse into the baseball world. The pair break down the biggest stories throughout baseball and welcome in the sport's players, managers, coaches and writers for behind-the-scenes stories and information.

Prior to joining the Jumbo Shrimp, Kornberg served as the football and men's basketball broadcaster at Western Illinois University from 2014-18 and the lead voice of the Myrtle Beach Pelicans (High-A, Chicago Cubs) from 2016-18, a stint during which he was honored as the 2017 Carolina League co-Broadcaster of the Year. He has also enjoyed time with the High Point-Thomasville HiToms (Coastal Plain League) in 2013, Colgate University from 2013-14, Quad Cities River Bandits (Low-A, Houston Astros) in 2014 and Winston-Salem Dash (High-A, Chicago White Sox) in 2015. Kornberg is a 2013 graduate of the University of Maryland's Philip Merrill College of Journalism.

Matt Davis returns to the Jumbo Shrimp broadcast booth for the 2024 season, his third campaign with Jacksonville and seventh in Minor League Baseball. He sells and services season ticket holders and group clients in addition to his broadcast duties.

A graduate of the University of Alabama, Davis also worked with the Johnson City Cardinals (Rookie-level, St. Louis Cardinals), Peoria Chiefs (Low-A, St. Louis), Columbia Fireflies (Low-A, New York Mets) and Down East Wood Ducks (Low-A, Texas Rangers) from 2018-21. Outside of Minor League Baseball, Davis has experience as the radio play-by-play voice for Radford University men's and women's basketball for Learfield IMG College from 2018-20.

Season tickets, mini plans, and group outings for the 2024 season are on sale now. Visit www.jaxshrimp.com or call the Jumbo Shrimp at (904) 358-2846 for more information.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from March 26, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.