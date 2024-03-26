Break Camp Roster for Norfolk Announced by Orioles

March 26, 2024 - International League (IL)

The Baltimore Orioles and the Norfolk Tides today announced the organization's Triple-A "break camp" roster. The roster is subject to change before Norfolk's first regular season game on March 29 vs. Durham.

Three players on the break camp roster are ranked in the Top 100 prospects in baseball by Baseball America and MLB Pipeline. Headlining those three prospects is INF Jackson Holliday, ranking at #1. When Holliday plays for Norfolk, it will mark the fourth straight season the Tides have fielded the top prospect in baseball: Adley Rutschman in 2021, Gunnar Henderson in 2022 and Holliday in 2023. Baseball America reported the Orioles are the first organization since 1990 to have three #1 prospects in three straight seasons.

INF Coby Mayo is listed at #25 by Baseball America and #30 by MLB Pipeline. Not far behind Mayo is Heston Kjerstad, ranked #41 by Baseball America and #32 by MLB Pipeline to round out the three Top 100 prospects. Last season, Norfolk ended with seven Top 100 prospects playing for them. It was the most since 1995 when eight top 100 preseason prospects would play for Norfolk.

Including those three prospects, four others are listed among MLB.com's Top 30 Orioles Prospects. INF Connor Norby (#7) is the lone hitter remaining on that list. RHP Chayce McDermott (#9), LHP Cade Povich (#10) and RHP Justin Armbruester (#21) round out the seven Top 30 Orioles prospects on the Tides.

Nine players are on Baltimore's 40-man roster: Kjerstad, OF Peyton Burdick, OF Kyle Stowers, LHP Bruce Zimmermann, RHP Bryan Baker, LHP Nick Vespi, RHP Jon Heasley and LHP Matt Krook, and RHP Kaleb Ort.

Several members of the Triple-A break camp roster have played for the Tides in prior seasons. Armbruester, Baker, RHP Wandisson Charles, LHP Luis González, RHP Nolan Hoffman, McDermott, Povich, RHP Garrett Stallings, and Zimmermann are returning pitchers. González previously played for Norfolk from 2018 -19. Among the hitters, C Maverick Handley, Holliday, Mayo, Norby, Kjerstad and Stowers are returning. That totals 15 of the 27 break camp roster players that played for the 2023 Triple-A National Champions last year.

The new faces in Baltimore's organization starting in Norfolk are pitchers LHP Tucker Davidson, Heasley, Krook, Ort, RHP Albert Suárez, and LHP Andrew Suárez. The new hitters are C David Bañuelos, INF Diego Castillo, INF Errol Robinson and INF Daniel Johnson. That rounds out Norfolk's 27-man break camp roster.

