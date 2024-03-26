DeVonta Smith's Celebrity Softball Game Returns to Coca-Cola Park

Allentown, Pennsylvania - The Lehigh Valley IronPigs and Clear Vision Marketing group are excited to announce that the 3rd annual DeVonta Smith and Friends Celebrity Softball game will take place at Coca-Cola Park in Allentown, PA on Saturday, June 29th.

The event will feature a pre-game Home Run Derby followed by the celebrity softball game. Gates will open for the event at 11 a.m. with the Home Run Derby scheduled for 12 p.m. and the Softball Game slated for 1 p.m.

This is the third edition of the DeVonta Smith and Friends Celebrity Softball game at Coca-Cola Park. For the third year of the event, DeVonta is hoping for this to be the biggest turnout yet! The Lehigh Valley has been phenomenal welcoming in the event each year and Devonta can't wait to top the first two years!

Since being drafted the Philadelphia Eagles in the 1st Round (10th overall) in the 2021 NFL Draft, Smith has quickly ascended to one of the top receivers in the NFL. Smith helped lead the Eagles to a Super Bowl appearance in 2022 before posting a second consecutive 1,000 yard receiving campaign in 2023. Smith won the Heisman Trophy as College Football's top player while at the University of Alabama, becoming the first receiver to win the award since Desmond Howard in 1991.

Smith has been a strong advocate for the Lehigh Valley since being drafted by Philadelphia, seeing the intimate connection between the greater Lehigh Valley and the city that he now plays for. Lehigh University was home to Eagles training camp for two decades and Smith is acutely aware of how many Eagles fans reside in the Lehigh Valley and how much the Eagles mean to those fans.

Tickets will go on sale to the public at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, March 26, and may be purchased or by visiting devontasmithsoftball.com. Tickets for the event range from $20 for general admission to $67. Demand for tickets is expected to be high so fans are encouraged to act quickly to purchase tickets.

Many of DeVonta's teammates and friends are expected to participate in the Home Run Derby and Game. Participants will be released at a later date and may include fellow Eagles, fellow NFL players and alumni, and other celebrities.

