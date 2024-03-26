Gwinnett Stripers, Professional Sports Catering Announce New Food Items

March 26, 2024 - International League (IL)

The Gwinnett Stripers, in conjunction with concessionaire Professional Sports Catering, announced today the new food items that fans can expect to enjoy at Coolray Field in 2024.

Hot Honey Fried Pork Chop Sandwich - Indulge in a golden-brown pork chop lavishly coated in our signature hot honey sauce, served between two perfectly toasted burger.

Roasted Turkey Legs - Transport yourself to the heart of a bustling county fair with our tender, slow-roasted turkey legs.

Fried Pickles with Cajun Dipping Sauce - Experience a burst of flavor in every bite with our breaded and fried pickles, served with a zesty house Cajun dipping sauce.

Cheese Curds Basket with Garlic Aioli - Dive into a basket of savory cheese curds, coated in a crunchy breading and paired with a rich garlic aioli.

Patty Melt - A perfect harmony of juicy beef nestled between layers of warm Texas toast, draped in provolone cheese, and crowned in our secret petal sauce

Loaded Mashed Potato Bowl - A home run Southern dish with mashed potatoes, sweet corn, crispy fried chicken, gravy, and shredded cheddar cheese.

Partnership with Satisfeed™

The Stripers and PSC also announced today a new partnership with Satisfeed™, a Gwinnett County non-profit that provides free meals to area families facing food insecurity.

With the goals of reducing food waste and positively impacting families in the community, the Stripers and PSC will be donating excess food to Satisfeed after every home game.

For more information or to donate to Satisfeed, visit satisfeed.org.

