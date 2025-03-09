Saints Hold on Late to Sweep Season Series with Steel

March 9, 2025 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

GENEVA, IL - The Dubuque Fighting Saints (35-14-1-2, 73 pts) finished a three-game weekend with a 3-2 win over the Chicago Steel (16-30-4-1, 37 pts) on Sunday afternoon.

Lucas Van Vliet capped a three-point game with a third-period power-play goal to give the Saints a 3-1 lead in the final frame on Sunday. The goal came on the sixth power-play opportunity of the game for the Saints after the first five went unsuccessfully.

Chicago scored just about four minutes later to cut Dubuque's lead back to one, but the Saints held on in the final minutes for the one-goal win. Jan Špunar made 26 saves in his 22nd win of the season.

The Saints scored the first goal for the 10th-straight game on Sunday with Colin Frank's 10th of the season starting the scoring just 2:32 in. Van Vliet and Cooper Dennis assisted on the goal.

Dubuque's 1-0 lead lasted until just 47 seconds into the second when an Adam Valentini deflection tied the game.

At 4:40 of the second, Kristian Kostadinski's third goal in the last five games put the Saints back ahead into the third period. Dennis and Van Vliet assisted on the Saints' second goal as well for their second points of the game.

Following Van Vliet's power-play goal for his 17th of the season, Chicago got one back with Ashton Schultz to bring the Steel within one.

The Saints finished the season series on Sunday with a perfect 4-0 record against the Steel, scoring 23 goals and allowing just nine.

Dubuque sits in first place by six points ahead of second-place Youngstown to finish the weekend. The Saints earned five of a possible six points in three games this weekend and return to action on Friday against Des Moines at home.

