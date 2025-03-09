Fighting Five: Saints Visit Steel to Finish Weekend

March 9, 2025 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

Dubuque Fighting Saints News Release







GENEVA, IL - The Dubuque Fighting Saints (34-14-1-2, 71 pts) visit the Chicago Steel (16-29-4-1, 37 pts) to finish a three-game weekend on Sunday afternoon.

Here are five things to know ahead of the matchup:

1. Split Series

The Saints opened the weekend with two games against the Muskegon Lumberjacks, splitting both games in overtime.

On Friday, Gavin Cornforth won the game for the Saints with his 21st goal of the season before Muskegon took Saturday's matchup in the extra frame.

2. Season Series

The Saints have won all three previous meetings against the Steel, outscoring Chicago 20-7 in the three meetings.

Last week, the teams met for a home-and-home series in which the Saints scored 15 total goals in a sweep against the Steel. Sunday will be the final meeting of the campaign between the two teams.

3. Lucky Lines

The Saints' offense has been led by a pair of productive lines of late. After 14 combined points in the sweep against Chicago, Jonathan Morello, Gavin Cornforth and Colin Frank kept rolling against Muskegon. The trio combined for four more points this weekend, including Cornforth's overtime-winner on Friday.

The team's top line of Heikki Ruohonen, Cole Spicer and Josh Giuliani continued to dominate as well. Entering the weekend, all three players had at least a point-per-game over their last 10. Led by Ruohonen's four points against Muskegon, the group added six more total points this weekend.

4. Busy Bunch

Dubuque wraps up its penultimate three-game weekend of the season on Sunday afternoon. The Saints have played two prior three-game weekends and have won each of the weekend finales earlier in the season.

Dubuque finishes its last three-game week in two weeks following a Cowbell Cup weekend on March 14-15.

5. Steel Stamps

The Steel split the first two games of its three-game weekend against the Fargo Force at home on Friday and Saturday. On Friday, Louka Cloutier made 25 saves on 26 shots in a 2-1 overtime win after a Ben Yurchuk goal in the extra frame.

On Saturday, the Steel lost 7-3 to the Force and allowed four Fargo power-play goals in the defeat. Cloutier played again on Saturday, stopping 22 of 29 shots.

Sunday's game begins at 3:05 p.m. CDT at the Fox Valley Ice Arena and can be found on Eagle 102.3 and FloHockey.

• Discuss this story on the United States Hockey League message board...





United States Hockey League Stories from March 9, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.