Stampede Complete Another Weekend Sweep with Sunday Victory

Omaha, N.E. - The Sioux Falls Stampede secured another weekend sweep with a 6-3 victory over the Omaha Lancers. Joe McGraw opened the scoring for the Stampede, while five other players found the back of the net. Goaltender Waylon Esche made 26 saves to help his team earn two points.

The Stampede started strong, netting their first goal just 4:47 into the opening period. Joe McGraw scored an unassisted goal after splitting the Omaha defense and taking a shot near the goal line. After several quality scoring chances, the Herd extended their lead at 8:40 when defenseman Bryce Ingles fired a shot from the high slot, capitalizing on a faceoff win by Ben Wilmott. Noah Urness added the team's third goal at 12:22, tipping in a shot from Gennadi Chaly. The goal marked Urness' 15th of the season. Omaha responded a minute and a half later, cutting the deficit. Shortly after, the Stampede went on their first penalty kill when Ben Wilmott was called for tripping. The penalty kill unit successfully maintained the two-goal lead and Sioux Falls outshot the Lancers 18-11 in the first period.

The pace of the game slowed slightly in the second period. The Stampede earned their first power play at 3:19 after Omaha's Dakotah Bailey was called for slashing. Although they failed to convert, they found the back of the net shortly after. Filip Nordberg scored his second goal of the weekend with a wrist shot from the high slot. The defenseman's fifth goal of the season was assisted by Sam Spehar and Ritter Coombs. Just 30 seconds later, Sioux Falls went on the penalty kill again when Noah Urness was sent to the box for slashing. The Herd successfully killed the penalty and quickly drew another power play opportunity, but they were unable to capitalize. The Stampede entered the locker room leading 4-1, outshooting the Lancers 10-7 in the period.

The intensity increased in the third period as the Lancers made a late push. At 1:39, Omaha netted their second goal of the night, courtesy of Davis Borozinskis. Shortly after, Joe McGraw was penalized for hooking, giving Omaha its third power play of the night. The Herd killed off the penalty and soon earned their third power play opportunity. Despite struggling on the power play throughout the night, Austin Baker broke through with a tip-in goal off a Gennadi Chaly shot. Bryce Ingles recorded his second point of the night with an assist. Omaha continued pressing, earning a fourth power play opportunity. With 12 seconds remaining, the Lancers scored after pulling goaltender Daniel Moor to gain an extra attacker. Once the power play ended, Moor briefly returned to the net before being pulled again. The Stampede sealed the victory with an empty-net goal from Javon Moore at 18:13, assisted by Austin Baker and JJ Monteiro. The 6-3 win secured the weekend sweep for Sioux Falls.

Sioux Falls outshot Omaha 36-29 in the Sunday matchup.

Goaltender Waylon Esche made 26 saves in his seventh start of the season, earning his fifth win with a .897 save percentage. His overall save percentage now stands at .878.

The Stampede will return home to host the Youngstown Phantoms this Friday and Saturday at 6:05 pm and 7:05 pm, respectively. Friday is Hockey Talks Night, presented by Fight Like A Ninja and Two Men And A Truck. The Stampede start a conversation about mental health with special warm-up jerseys, which will be available for auction on DASH Auctions, with proceeds benefiting Fight Like A Ninja. The organization is also hosting a Crazy Sock Toss to support local mental health organizations. Fans are encouraged to bring fun socks to throw onto the ice after the Stampede's first goal. Additionally, Chuck-A-Pucks will be available for purchase.

Saturday is Stomp's Birthday Bash, presented by Dental Solutions! The first 500 fans will receive the latest Stampede trading card set, courtesy of Midwestern Mechanical. The event will feature the return of the iconic Cake Smash, Mascot Musical Chairs, and appearances from many of Stomp's mascot friends.

