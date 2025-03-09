Fighting Saints Squeak out 3-2 Win over Steel

March 9, 2025 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

GENEVA, IL - The Dubuque Fighting Saints (35-14-1-2, 73 pts.) scored a goal in all three periods and survived a late push by the Chicago Steel (16-30-4-1, 37 pts.) to hang on for a 3-2 victory Sunday afternoon at Fox Valley Ice Arena.

Adam Valentini scored his 15th goal of the season on a deflected shot in the second period and Ashton Schultz posted his 13th score of the year in the third for the Steel. Goaltender Jack Parsons made 27 saves on 30 shots.

The Fighting Saints finished the regular season winning all four games against the Steel and did not allow Chicago to score more than three goals in any matchup.

Dubuque started the scoring at 2:32 of the opening period when Lucas Van Vliet sent a pass from the left corner to Colin Frank at the left wing who skated towards the middle of the ice and scored.

The Steel went to the power play shortly after the goal and spent the entirety of the advantage in the attacking zone, sending several strong looks towards Dubuque goaltender Jan Spunar, but couldn't score.

The Fighting Saints received the next two power plays in the period and were stymied on the first one and were inches away from scoring on the next on a one-timer in the slot from Frank, but Parsons made a big blocker save.

Both teams had nine shots on goal in the first period.

Just 47 seconds into the second period, Chicago tied the game at one after Valentini made a great play to redirect a Callum Croskery point shot.

Dubuque took the lead back at 4:40 when Kristian Kostadinski rifled a shot from the left faceoff circle past Parsons, making it 2-1.

The Steel threatened later in the period when Ashton Schultz ripped a one-timer from the slot off a feed from Aidan Dyer, but was stopped by Spunar.

Parsons kept the Steel within one on a superb save on a Dubuque two-on-one, sliding left to right and sprawling out to stonewall Josh Giuliani.

The Steel again had a great chance to score when Alex Hage gave a feed to Hudson Gorski in the slot, but Spunar made a strong right pad stop.

Dubuque went to its sixth power play of the game early in the third period and Gavin Cornforth nearly scored after ripping a shot from the left circle that pinged loudly off the crossbar then rattled off the right post and out.

Shortly after the close call, Van Vliet scored when the Steel cleared the puck out of the slot directly to the Dubuque forward who wired a shot past Parsons.

Chicago stayed hot on the heels of the Fighting Saints and got back within one when Schultz made a dazzling play to flip the puck over a Dubuque defender and gain the offensive zone. Schultz dropped for Owen Tylec who wristed a shot on goal that deflected off Schultz and in to make it 3-2.

The Steel pulled Parsons for an extra attacker with under two minutes left and maintained solid zone time but couldn't get a good shot on goal.

