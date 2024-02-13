Sahlen Field Among Finalists for USA Today's 'Best Minor League Ballpark'

Bisons fans.. Help us tell the country how much you love going to Sahlen Field! Our ballpark home of the Buffalo Bisons is one of 20 ballparks that have been selected by USA Today for a voting competition to find the 'Best Minor League Ballpark.'

Fans can vote once a day per device with voting running through Monday, March 11 at noon ET. Sahlen Field was chosen by the staff at USA Today to be in this contest after considering all minor league ballparks in atmosphere, amenities, architecture and homages to major league fields or legendary players. Let's show baseball fans throughout the country that we love our record-breaking home ballpark!

Vote today, vote often and let's add even more history to our favorite ballpark, Sahlen Field.

