JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - In a sport synonymous with the crack of the bat and pop of a mitt, the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp are adding a new soundtrack to summer, unveiling the "Turn 2" podcast hosted by team broadcaster Scott Kornberg and Miami Marlins minor league first baseman Troy Johnston.

Available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and YouTube, "Turn 2 with Scott & Troy" gives listeners an unrivaled glimpse into the baseball world. The pair break down the biggest stories throughout baseball and welcome in the sport's players, managers, coaches and writers for behind-the-scenes stories and information.

"I've been so excited about this project, and I can't wait to share Troy's perspective on baseball as an active minor league player, as well as that of the lineup of extraordinary guests we have lined up, with our listeners," said Kornberg. "Thank you to the Jumbo Shrimp organization for their support in helping make this happen."

The Marlins' Minor League Player of the Year for 2023, Johnston finished the season leading all of Minor League Baseball in RBIs (116) while ranking fourth in extra-base hits (67), ninth in hits (157), tied for 10th in runs (102), 13th in OPS (.948), tied for 15th in doubles (36) and 17th in slugging percentage (.549). The native of Puyallup, Wash., has spent parts of the last two seasons with the Jumbo Shrimp and is a non-roster invitee for 2024 Major League Spring Training. He was originally selected by Miami in the 17th round of the 2019 draft out of Gonzaga University (Spokane, Wash.).

The 2024 season will mark Kornberg's fifth season with Jacksonville and 10th in professional baseball. In addition to his broadcast duties, as the Jumbo Shrimp's Director of Broadcasting & Media Relations, the Belle Mead, N.J., native serves year-round in the club's front office as the primary media contact, helps manage the Jumbo Shrimp's presence and coverage on a variety of platforms and sells and services corporate clients, season ticket holders and group guests. During the baseball offseason, he also works as a gameday member of the Jacksonville Jaguars' public relations staff and is the ESPN+ voice of Jacksonville University women's basketball while also filling in as a play-by-play broadcaster for the school's other teams.

