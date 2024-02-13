Catch the Laughter, Not Just the Balls, as Saints Single-Game Tickets on Sale February 17

ST. PAUL, MN - Whether your goal is to get a glimpse of a top Minnesota Twins prospect, snag a foul ball, or catch the side-splitting humor at CHS Field, the St. Paul Saints promise to keep people of all ages amused during the 2024 season. Whether you enjoy fireworks, giveaways, or surprise appearances, each of the 75 home games this season will provide fans entertainment that will make you put your phone down and pay attention to what's going on around you. There are seven months to choose from, and 75 games, so gather your friends, family, and those that enjoy a good time because Saints single-game tickets are on sale for the 2024 season.

On Saturday, February 17 fans can begin purchasing single-game tickets to all 75 home games. The box office, located on Broadway St. between 4th and 5th Streets, will be open from 9:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m. Those showing up in person can purchase tickets an hour prior to them going on sale via phone and online. Fans can purchase tickets by phone at 651-644-6659, or visiting saintsbaseball.com, beginning at 10:00 a.m. Prior to February 17 the only way fans can assure a seat to 2024 games at CHS Field are season tickets (full or half season), a 10-game mini plan, a group of 25 or more, or unique promotional ticket packages.

For those early morning risers heading to CHS Field on February 17, heating towers will be provided along with free coffee and breakfast treats.

While the Saints promotional calendar will be revealed soon, many of the daily promotions offer something for everyone in the family. Take a trip with us on Sun Country Travel Tuesday. Find out what the North Star State has to offer on Explore Minnesota Wednesday. Quench your thirst on Thirsty Thursday featuring $2 beers and 2-for-1 Bud Light Seltzers. Friday Night Fireworks powered by Xcel Energy is back by popular demand complete with musical theme. Put on your favorite Hawaiian shirt and grass skirt with Treasure Island Saturday. The family-friendly atmosphere wraps up with Cub Family Sunday, featuring kids run the bases and player autographs on the field.

Saints tickets continue to be a tremendous value. Tickets range in price from $5-$35. Friday home games with Post-Game Fireworks are an additional $3 per ticket. Post-Game SPIREworks Supershow on June 8 and Post-Game Fireworks Supershows (July 3, July 4, and September 21) are an additional $4 per ticket. Tickets purchased on the day of the game are an additional $2 per ticket. Children under the age of 12 and seniors 65 and older receive $1 off the admission price. Children under 2 that don't require a seat are free.

Beginning February 19, Saints Box Office hours on non-game days are Monday through Friday 9 a.m. - 6 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. On game days, the Box Office will open at 9 a.m., Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. Saturday and 9:00 a.m. on Sunday and will remain open until 15 minutes following each game. Tickets are always available at saintsbaseball.com.

The Saints will play a 150-game slate that begins with the first ever March home game in franchise history, Friday, March 29 at 6:37 p.m. against the Columbus Clippers (Cleveland Guardians), and runs until Sunday, September 22, a home date with the Indianapolis Indians (Pittsburgh Pirates).

