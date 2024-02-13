Bisons 'Spring Training Carnival' Returns to the Powerhouse on Sunday, February 25

With Spring Training right around the corner, the Bisons today announced the return of their popular Spring Training Carnival, Sunday, February 25 (10am-2pm) at The Powerhouse on 140 Lee St. in Buffalo. With FREE ADMISSION for all, the fun-filled event will include fun kids games and activities, great treats and special offers to get fans ready for the return of Bisons Baseball to Buffalo this year.

Doors to The Powerhouse for the Bisons Spring Training Carnival will open at 10 a.m. and there is free admission for all in attendance. The Bisons will be offering Sahlen's Hot Dogs and Coca-Cola Soft Drinks for just $2 each, with proceeds to benefit the Buffalo Bisons Charitable Foundation. Fans will also be able to purchase an Opening Day Ticket for only a $5.00 donation to the Buffalo Bisons Charitable Foundation.

There will also be a Game-Used Jersey Sale including the Bisons 'Buffalo Wings' jerseys as well as a Silent Jersey Auction of game-worn & autographed Lacrosse Night & Marvel's Defenders of the Diamond Night, with proceeds to benefit the Buffalo Bisons Charitable Foundation.

One of the great pre-season traditions, the Spring Training Carnival has something for fans of all ages, including:

***FREE ADMISSION***

Kids Games, HR Derby, Bounce House, Games & Activities

Speed of Pitch from 3&2 Baseball

Mascot Meet n' Greets

Pictures with Star Wars Characters

Game-Used Jersey Sale including Bisons 'Buffalo Wings' jerseys

Silent Jersey Auction of game-worn & autographed Lacrosse Night

& Marvel Defenders of the Diamond Night

$2 Sahlen's Hot Dogs and Coca-Cola Soft Drinks

FREE Coca-Cola Tasting of new Coca-Cola Spiced

$5 Opening Day Tickets

Buster's Kids Club Membership Sale

Special Bisons Gift Shop Sale

AND SO MUCH MORE!!!

For more information, fans are encouraged to visit bisons.com.

