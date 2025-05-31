Sacramento Republic FC vs. Las Vegas Lights FC - Game Highlights
May 31, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Sacramento Republic FC YouTube Video
Russell Cicerone recorded a goal and assist while Ryan Spauling, Cristian Parano and Michele Benitez also found the net as Sacramento Republic FC defeated Las Vegas Lights FC 4-0 in Group 1 of the USL Jägermeister Cup to move top of the group after two rounds.
