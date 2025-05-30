Sabrina Ionescu 28 PTS Moves Liberty to 6-0 (May 30, 2025)

May 30, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Sabrina Ionescu dropped 28 PTS to lead all scorers vs. the Mystics, marking her second straight 20+ PT game

Ionescu also secured her 24th 25+ PT game of her career, tying Cappie Pondexter for 3rd most in Liberty franchise history and trailing only Breanna Stewart (28) and Tina Charles (45)

