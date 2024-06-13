Rysavy Becomes a Part of Warriors and Moose Jaw Community

Moose Jaw, Sask. - An import player suiting up for a 20-year-old season in the Western Hockey League is a rare occurrence, but Martin Rysavy was an exception to that trend this season.

The Czechia forward rejoined the Moose Jaw Warriors a few weeks into the 2023-24 season and played an important part in bringing the Warriors a first WHL Championship.

"It's the most special season I've had in my career," Rysavy said. "Finishing your junior career with a championship, it's something special and it means a lot to me, a lot to the team and a lot to the city."

Rysavy scored some key goals along the Warriors' run to the Ed Chynoweth Cup.

He opened the playoffs with two goals and three points to help set the stage for the Warriors to sweep Brandon in the first round and finished off the playoffs with a two-goal performance in Game 4 of the WHL Championship Series against Portland, helping clinch the title.

Warriors general manager Jason Ripplinger said Rysavy was able to fill any role that the team needed him to.

"Martin came in as a power forward and he was able to play in the top-six and top-nine to help us have success, whether it was providing offence or bring a physical game to our forward group," he said.

Rysavy was the sixth overall pick in the 2020 CHL Import Draft and joined the Warriors for the first time in the 2021-22 season following the COVID-19 Pandemic.

He finishes his WHL career as the second-highest scoring import player in Warriors' history with 44 goals and 103 points in 155 games, behind only Tomas Fleischmann.

Rysavy posted a career-high 25 goals and 44 points in 63 games during the 2023-24 regular season and then added six goals and 16 points in 20 playoff games.

The Prerov, Czechia product said he's proud of how he developed during his three seasons in Moose Jaw.

"I changed a lot of things and found out where my weaknesses were and worked on a lot of stuff," Rysavy said. "The coaches really helped me to figure out my roles on the team.

"I'm glad I made the decision to come here and developed me as a person and especially as a player."

Rysavy grew a special bond with the Warriors' fans as the Marty Party became a fan favourite with the crowds at the Hangar.

He said the city along with the group in the locker room was a big part of why he wanted to come back to Moose Jaw as a 20-year-old and finish out his junior career.

"When I came here for the first time, I was way younger and I didn't know that much English, but everyone welcomed me in," Rysavy said. "All three years, we had a great group of guys and I felt like a brother for the whole three years."

With his WHL career in the books, Rysavy is now turning his focus to playing pro hockey next season. He will be attending the Columbus Blue Jackets' Development Camp at the end of June with the hope of earning a contract.

"There's options on the table and just choose the best one for me and be happy with that decision, I don't want to rush on things," he said.

Rysavy said he took his time on making the decision to return to Moose Jaw and that paid off and patience will be key as he makes the next step.

"It's going to be fun because you're turning pro and it's going to be a full-time job now and I'm really excited for that," he said.

