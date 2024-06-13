2024 NHL Draft Profile: Jan Špunar

June 13, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Jan Špunar is hoping third time's a charm at the NHL Draft as this is his third and final time through the selection process. The 19-year-old netminder enjoyed a marvelous season with the Winterhawks. Špunar posted a 25-6-2-1 record during the regular season with two shutouts and he led the Western Conference with a 2.12 goals-against average. The Olomouc, Czech Republic product was recognized as the U.S. Division Goaltender of the Year and a U.S. Division First-Team All-Star, leading Portland to its first division title in four years. Špunar continued his dominating play in the postseason, earning eight straight wins to begin the 2024 WHL Playoffs and helping the Hawks capture a Western Conference Championship.

WHERE HE RANKS:

#21 - NHL Central Scouting Midseason Rankings (North American Goaltenders)

Honorable Mention - EliteProspects

