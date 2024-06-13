Broncos Sign Brownlee to Scholarship and Development Agreement

Swift Current, Sask. - The Swift Current Broncos are excited to announce the signing of 2009-born defenceman Calum Brownlee to a WHL Scholarship & Development Agreement.

Brownlee (5'11"/168lbs), out of Winnipeg, Man., was the Broncos second-round pick in the 2024 WHL Prospects Draft, 42nd overall.

"Calum is a very mobile puck moving defenceman with high character and leadership qualities," said Broncos General Manager Chad Leslie. "His gap control is terrific and he closes quickly on players while defending. We're very excited to have Calum and his family be a part of our organization."

Brownlee has spent the last two seasons with the Winnipeg Bruins U15 AAA squad where he was an Assistant Captain in 2023/2024. He scored seven goals and added 22 assists for 29 points in 32 games and was named to the WAAA U15 First All-Star Team. Brownlee then added five points in seven games in the playoffs.

Last season, Brownlee had eight points in 33 games for the Bruins, plus another two in five playoff games.

