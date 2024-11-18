Ryker Lee Named USHL Forward of the Week

November 18, 2024 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

Madison Capitols News Release







The United States Hockey League has announced that Ryker Lee has been named the Forward of the Week in the league.

Lee scored five goals and helped on two others in the Capitols sweep of the USNTDP U17s at home this weekend. On Friday, Lee had four goals and one assist. The five points in the game was the most by any USHL player since May of 2023. The next night, he was able to score the game winning goal with 0.6 seconds left on the clock on a power play. He picked up an assist on a goal that brought Madison back within one in the come from behind victory.

Through seventeen games this season, Lee is tied for the league lead in points with 21 and goals with 10. As a rookie, he is either in the lead or tied for the lead in goals, assists, points, power play goals, power play assists, power play points, shots, and plus-minus rating.

Lee is committed to play collegiate hockey at Michigan State.

This is the second time this season that a Capitols forward has won the Forward of the Week award this season. Barabanov in October was the other.

