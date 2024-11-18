Colton Jamieson Named Defenseman of the Week

November 18, 2024 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

Madison Capitols News Release







The United States Hockey League has announced that Colton Jamieson has been named the Defenseman of the Week in the league.

Jamieson scored two goals and helped on the game winning goal on Saturday in the 5-4 victory over the USNTDP U17s at home. Although he was held off the score sheet on Friday, the defenseman was able to record a +5 rating between the two nights. In sixteen games this season, Jamieson is tied for league lead in goals among blue liners with four. He is third among USHL defensemen in points with twelve on the season.

This is the second time that Jamieson has been named USHL Defenseman of the Week this season with the first coming after the St. Thomas commit had three points in a weekend at Tri-City. Along with the two Defenseman of the Week honors for Jamieson, it is the third total for the team this season with Charlie Michaud having the other in October.

Jamieson's award pairing up with Lee's award marks the second time that the Capitols have had multiple players win Player of the Week at their position. The first came in October with Egor Barabanov and Charlie Michaud sharing the honors.

