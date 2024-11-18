Capitols Secure Thrilling Comeback Victory over U17s

November 18, 2024 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

Madison Capitols News Release







The Madison Capitols rallied in dramatic fashion to defeat the NTDP 5-4 in a back-and-forth battle on Saturday night.

Madison came out firing in the first period, taking a 2-0 lead on goals from Colton Jamieson and Sam Kappell, with Jamieson striking on the power play. However, NTDP stormed back in the second, scoring four unanswered goals, including two from Lukas Zajic, to take a 4-2 lead heading into the third.

The Capitols regrouped in the final frame, beginning with Jamieson's second goal of the night just over five minutes in. John Stout tied the game with 4:47 remaining, and with the clock winding down, Ryker Lee netted the game-winner on a power play at 19:59. Jamieson capped his impressive night with an assist on Lee's tally.

The Lee goal was his fifth of the weekend putting him in a prime position to be named the Forward of the Week.

Madison's special teams played a crucial role, converting twice on the power play to help secure the victory. With the win, the Capitols continue their hot streak as they gear up for their next challenge against Sioux City next weekend.

Stay connected with the Madison Capitols on social media and the team's official website for the latest updates, news, and behind-the-scenes content as the team gears up for an exhilarating season ahead.

• Discuss this story on the United States Hockey League message board...





United States Hockey League Stories from November 18, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.